The Great Falls fourth of July festivities have a green light from city officials however, there are some precautions to take into consideration when joining in on the fun… for example...
With most of the state in a drought, keep in mind that just because the ground looks green doesn't mean it won’t burn.
The duff layer of terrain, which is immediately under the grass, is extremely dry and flammable; and Brad Call, emergency management director in Cascade County says a firework as small as a sparkler or smoke bomb can still be dangerous.
“One of the things that i think people need to realize is that fireworks, the first part of the word is fire. Anytime you ignite fireworks you're putting yourself in a position where you could potentially have some issues associated with that,” Call said.
Call added that it is always best practice to leave the pyrotechnics up to the professionals.
If you would like to enjoy a big firework presentation the people's park & recreation foundation community fireworks display will still be putting on a show. However, they are looking for more donations. If you would like to help out click here.