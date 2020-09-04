GREAT FALLS - A former United States Postal Service employee who confessed to stealing money from mail envelopes was sentenced Thursday, Sept. 3.
In May, Amanda Holland, 38, of Sunburst, pleaded guilty to mail theft by a USPS employee and destruction of mail by a USPS employee.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice Attorney's Office, District of Montana, court documents say Holland started working part-time for the Sunburst and Sweet Grass post offices in January 2017. She was working customer service, processing money orders and sorting mail for delivery.
Court documents say USPS began receiving numerous reports in 2019 from people allegeing cash or gift cards coming from the Sweet Grass location never arrived, or alleging they arrived but the envelopes were ripped open, resealed and missing cash.
Investigators, using phoney envelopes with security cameras and cash or gift cards inside, reportedly caught Holland acting suspiciously -- stashing mail in her apron and cash in a personal bag, according to the release from the U.S. DoJ.
When law enforcement questioned Holland, she at first rejected the mail theft allegations. However, she later confessed to stealing money three to four times weekly and confessed to stealing $30 before the questioning. The release from the U.S. DoJ says she told law enforcement she would aim for holiday or birthday envelopes containing valuable items, reseal the envelopes or toss them in the trash if she was unable to reseal them.
Holland is sentenced to two years of probation, $1000 fine and must pay $2,065 in restitution fees.