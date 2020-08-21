GREAT FALLS- The Great Falls Business Improvement District (BID) is celebrating the explore Great Falls Wayfinding Plan with a scavenger hunt!
Joan Redeen with BID says it's a great way to explore the community and see what the Electric City has to offer.
“I just love the thought that we’re getting the community out in Great Falls to take a look at the assets because we have so many amazing assets to offer folks," Said Redeen.
Here is how to play:
- Complete all 5 destination activities
- Email in your answers
Then you'll be entered into a raffle to win one of several prizes.
The scavenger hunt starts Friday, August 21st and will go through Monday, August 31st.
For more details on entering, click here.