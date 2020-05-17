CASCADE COUNTY - Exploring the outdoors can be a great way to unwind, especially during these often stressful times. With that in mind, Malmstrom Air Force Base is challenging anyone around the Electric City to strap their boots on and explore Mother Nature.
From trail heads, to state parks, Malmstrom’s Get Outdoors Map Ping Challenge encourages people to visit recreational sites across the county, taking selfies of themselves there before submitting them online for potential prizes.
There’s already over 130 entries alone on the base’s official Facebook page. All you have to do is post a photo in the post’s comments mentioning where you are and which ping you’re at.
Alternatively, you can also submit photos with those details at 341FSS.FSK.Marketing@us.af.mil.
The challenge goes on until May 30, with roughly a couple more weeks left to visit any of the 13 sites listed below, as seen on Malmstrom’s official website:
HIKING & BIKING
River’s Edge Trail: Urban Loop – Easy/Moderate
Start at West Bank Park – 5 mile loop
Walking, running, biking – dogs on leashes allowed
Enjoy art work, sculptures, interpretive panels, and bird watching
Benches & tables along the trail
River’s Edge Trail: Giant Springs Loop – Easy/Moderate
Begin at Giant Springs State Park – 4803 Giant Springs Road – 2.1 mile loop
Walking, running, biking, bird watching, fishing, kid friendly – dogs on leashes allowed
River’s Edge Trail: Higgins Park trail – Easy/Moderate
Begin at Higgins Park-118 20th Black Eagle
Walking, running, biking, nature viewing, fishing – dogs on leashes allowed
Kid friendly, benches available
River’s Edge Trail: Region 4 FWP Visitor Center to Crooked Falls Overlook – Moderate
Begin at FWP Visitor Center- 4600 Giant Springs Rd. – follow signs to Crooked Falls Overlook – 5 mile loop
Walking, hiking, running, biking wildlife viewing, fishing – dogs on leashes allowed
Joe’s Trail Ulm – Easy
Directions: I-15 South –take Ulm exit– turn left on frontage road – 0.5 mile to parking area – 3.6 miles out and back
Walking, biking, nature viewing, benches, kid friendly – dogs on leashes allowed
Joe’s Trail Cascade – Easy
Directions: I-15 South to exit 256 – turn left, go under overpass, park at baseball field – 6 miles out and back
Walking, biking, nature viewing, benches, kid friendly – dogs on leashes allowed
HIKING TRAILS
River’s Edge Trail through Gibson Park – Easy
Begin at Gibson Park Trailhead – Length: 1.5 mile loop
Walking, running, nature viewing, kid friendly, feeding ducks and geese, benches and table available – dogs on leashes allowed
Ryan Dam Trail – Easy
Directions: Take US 87/MT225, turn right on to Morony Dam Rd, ( 5.2 miles), turn right onto Rainbow Dam Rd(1.1 mile )continue to parking area – 0.8 mile
Walking, scenic viewing, wheelchair friendly, nature viewing, benches & tables – NO DOGS
Sulphur Springs Trail Overlook – Easy
Directions: Take US 87/MT225, turn right on to Morony Dam Rd, ( 5 miles), follow signs – 6 mile out and back
Walking, kid friendly, historic, river viewing
Sulphur Springs Trailhead, North Shore – Moderate
Directions: Take US 87/MT225, turn right on to Morony Dam Rd, ( 5 miles), follow signs – 5 mile loop
Good for walking, hiking, nature viewing, historic site, dogs on leashes allowed – NO BIKES
Sluice Box Trail – Moderate
Directions: Hwy 87 to Armington Junction (past Belt) – turn right on Hwy 89 to 38 Riceville Rd – 2.8 miles out and back
Hiking, fishing, nature viewing – dogs on leashes allowed
Memorial Falls – Easy (near Neihart)
Directions: Hwy 87 to Armington Junction (past Belt) – turn right on Hwy 89 – 1.6 miles southeast of Neihart – trailhead is on east side of road. Trail is 1 mile out and back
Good for walking, picture opportunities, animal and nature viewing, water falls, kid friendly, some handicapped accessible features, parking lot, rest area and bridge, but the trail is narrow and steep in most locations
Tower Rock Trail – Easy (near Cascade)
Directions: I-15 South – take exit 247 (Hardy Creek), turn right on to old Hwy 91, 0.1 mile
Good for hiking, nature viewing, historic – 1.5 miles out and back
Fort Benton Walking Trail
Directions: US-87 N, 45 miles, take 1st exit to Fort Benton, follow signs to historic viewing area. Varies – about 2 mile out and back
Walking, nature, river viewing, fishing, biking, kid friendly – mostly paved, historic site, bridge
First Peoples Buffalo Jump
Directions: I-15 South to Ulm exit 270 – turn right at bottom of exit ramp and follow signs.
Visitor Center is closed but hiking trails open.
SCENIC DRIVES
Benton Lake Wildlife Refuge
Directions: Highway 87 (Havre Highway) North out of Great Falls about 1 mile(past TV stations) and turn left onto Bootlegger Trail – there will be a sign saying Benton Lake Wildlife Refuge. Go 9 miles to Wildlife Refuge entrance sign. Maps available for different routes. Visitor Center is closed.
Good for walking, nature viewing, driving, wheelchair friendly, kid friendly – dogs on leash allowed
Monarch Canyon Loop
Directions: Go to stoplight by 10th Ave Wal-Mart and turn left onto U.S. 89 to Armington Junction (past Belt) – turn right on U.S. 87 – go approximately 20 miles to MT 427 – turn left. MT 427 goes 12 miles to U.S. 89 to Raynesford – turn left and head back to Great Falls.
Frontage Road along Missouri River
Directions: I-15 South toward Helena. Take Exit 247 to Hardy Creek exit – turn left at bottom of exit ramp. Keep on Frontage Road to Craig turn-off (right turn). Get back on I-15 North back to Great Falls.
Watch for the Bighorn Sheep in Hardy, bald eagles along the river and much more. Don’t forget the camera!
Take fishing gear – there are a lot of pull-outs along the river.
The Hardy Bridge was the site of the shoot-out scene in the movie “Untouchables”.
FISHING SITES
Check out FWP.MT.GOV for fishing information and access that is open at this time.