WOLF POINT, Mont. - A man inside an outbuilding north of Wolf Point was killed following a large explosion Wednesday.
Roosevelt County dispatch received a report around 4:00 pm Wednesday of a large explosion at a farm about five miles north of Wolf Point on Highway 250.
Roosevelt County Sheriff/Coroner Jason Frederick reports emergency personnel responded and found an outbuilding had been destroyed after a large amount of propane leaked and ignited inside.
An adult man who was inside the structure at the time was killed after the explosion caused nearby soil to collapse and fill the interior of the building.
“Temperatures of approximately -25F slowed recovery efforts, but the victim's body was eventually recovered by the Wolf Point Volunteer Fire Department and several other agencies,” Fredric said. “The victim's name has not been released.”