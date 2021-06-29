GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to environmental research, heat is considered to be a major stress factor when it comes to crop growth, keeping cattle hydrated and the mental health of farmers and ranchers.
There are about 28,000 farms and ranches in Montana and their to-do list in the summer can feel endless.
We spoke with Walter Schweitzer, the president of the Montana Farmers Union and a local farmer/rancher and Brett DeBruycker another farmer/rancher and they say the heat is already affecting them.
"The hay crops, the 4-H crops, this time of year in Montana they should still be growing. In my area, we don't typically harvest our hay crops until the first or second week of July. And we had to start haying last week because they were burning up," said Schweitzer.
Typically he sells about 1,000 tons of hay a year and that's all changed this year.
"I just had to call all my customers to let them know that I'm not going to have hay for sale. In fact, I'm a little concerned I'm not going to have enough hay for my own cattle," said Schweitzer.
With the increasing heat - cows tend to eat less, milk less, and need more water.
According to research, once the temps outside hit 95 degrees, cows can take in up to 30 gallons of water a day.
DeBruycker says he is worried about fresh drinking water.
"Because just like humans, pets, and every other animal on the earth. Cows need plenty of fresh water to drink. If it gets all mudded up or we start to lose just supply of it period the only thing you have left to do is to sell your cows off because without drinking water, you can't live," said DeBruycker.
Now while this heat creates rough working conditions, it's not just their physical health that takes a toll.
"Farmers and Ranchers can lose a lot of sleep at night because they're constantly worried about their crops and about their animals and how to take care of them in the best possible manner. To be frank with you, it even develops into some pretty serious mental torture," said DeBruycker.
Both Schweitzer and DeBruycker say without some much needed moisture, we could see rising food prices.