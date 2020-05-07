GREAT FALLS- A Fairfield man who admitted to posing as a financial services manager to steal over $700,000 from a family was sentenced Thursday.
Michael Lee Van Auken, 41, plead guilty in January to wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return.
According to the Department of Justice, in court documents filed in the case, the prosecution said Van Auken formed various business entities to hide his embezzlement from a Montana family.
The family was offered various financial services by Van Auken, including investment opportunities, filing of personal and business taxes and the creation of wealth management plans.
Van Auken failed to provide the services as promised, and instead used the money for personal expenses and invested in foreign currency to try to recover amounts owed, none of which the victims authorized.
The DOJ says Van Auken defrauded the victims of about $719,340.
Van Auken also filed a false tax return in 2018 for tax year 2014, claiming a total income loss of $118,839, but did not claim the $295,340 he received from defrauding the victims.
Van Auken was sentenced to 28 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $719,340 restitution to the family and $165,195 restitution to the IRS.