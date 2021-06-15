NEIHART, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation reports that a fallen tree is blocking the roadway on US-89 approximately four miles north of Neihart, starting at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday.
Fallen tree blocking roadway near Neihart
- Brianna West
