GREAT FALLS- Family Connections are closing their offices in Great Falls and Havre to the public.
Although their offices are closed to the public, Family Connections says they will still offer some services, such as:
- Referral services for emergency workers or families whose child care closed or need to find child care to child cares with openings
- Providing Best Beginnings Child Care Scholarships to help eligible families pay for child care services
- Providing Child Care Professional Development course online for child care providers
- Helping businesses create solutions to child care for their employees
- Assisting child care programs and families with child care policies and rules from state entities
- Connecting child care workers whose child care has closed with open child cares or emergency child care needing additional staff
- Helping child care programs that have changes in enrollment or experienced emergency access emergency funding
Family Connections serves several counties in north-central and north-eastern Montana, including Glacier, Toole, Pondera, Teton, Cascade, Chouteau, Liberty, Judith Basin, Fergus, Petroleum, Hill, Blaine, Phillips, Valley, Garfield, McCone, Daniels, Prairie, Sheridan, Richland, Roosevelt, Dawson, and Wibaux counties.
You can contact Family connections via email at fcinfo@familyconnectionsmt.org or by calling their offices in Great Falls at 406-761-6010 or in Havre at 406-265-6743.