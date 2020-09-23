'Family Connections' host event to help the 2020 Census

GREAT FALLS- The 2020 Census deadline is approaching and one organization is reaching out to the community to help Montana receive the numbers they need.
This weekend Family Connections is hosting an event that will have physical and online census forms available for anyone in the city.
A high census response rate can give Montana a chance at getting a second congressional seat, and also brings in millions of federal dollars.
When just one person doesn’t fill out their census, Montana loses out on $20,000 in federal supports.
Lori Cereck, marketing & fund development manager for Family Connections, says losing out on that much money can impact people more than they think.
“You think of community things like schools, healthcare, hospitals, roads, bridges, infrastructure, and programs for seniors and children like head start, and veterans. A lot of that is tied to the census and federal dollars are distributed that way”, says Cereck.
Anyone who fills out a form at the event will receive free food vouchers for their family, and flyers for the census will also be available to pass out throughout the community.
The deadline for the census is September 30th.