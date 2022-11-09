Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, except 4 to 8 inches along and near the Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHERE...Southern Rocky Mountain Front and adjacent foothills and plains, Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton, and Cascade County below 5000ft. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Whiteout conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Persons are urged to stay indoors until conditions improve. If you must go outside, dress in layers. Several layers of clothes will keep you warmer than a single heavy coat. Cover exposed skin to reduce your risk of frostbite or hypothermia. Gloves, a scarf, and a hat will keep you from losing your body heat. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. &&