GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A family reached out to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office after finding a hidden camera left in their bathroom.
A complainant reached out to the sheriff’s office after finding a charger plugged into an outlet facing the shower that appeared to be a secret camera in his bathroom.
Documents say the complainant reported Edward Lee Windell stayed at his residence the day before and that his family found the charger.
A sheriff’s deputy who was shown the USB charger determined it was similar to a spy camera sold online.
The device reportedly used a cellular application that allows footage to be stored and viewed remotely, according to court documents.
A witness at the residence where the device was found said Windell stayed at their house when he was in the area, and that he stayed in a spare bedroom, which belonged to a young girl.
A duffel bag left behind by Windell was seized by law enforcement.
When the deputy and a detective contacted Windell, he refused to speak at the sheriff’s office.
Windell was reportedly holding a cell phone in plain view, and after refusing to hand it over, the deputy grabbed it from him and informed him he was under investigation for child pornography.
Windell was then taken to the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and refused to speak with law enforcement about the allegations.
A search warrant for the duffel bag was granted and a pair of young girls' underwear was found inside.
When a search warrant was executed for Windell’s phone, an application to view the hidden camera remotely was found, along with multiple videos and photos of adolescent girls in different nude states in bathrooms.
Edward Lee Windell was taken into custody and has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children and two counts of surreptitious visual observation on recording.
Bond has been requested at $50,000.
