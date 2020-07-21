GREAT FALLS - It happened on any given warm weather day. Richard and Ashley were out with their family skim diving right here in wads worth pond and all it took was one muddy spot on this ledge to change this family forever.
It was Saturday the eleventh we were out at Wadsworth Park we were swimming my nephew Patrick along with my stepson Richard was out with us along with the baby,” said Ashley Banta, Richard's wife.
The boys were skim diving, it’s where you launch yourself off of a ledge and skim across the top of the water and they had been doing it all day.
Ashley and the baby were out floating on the water when they noticed something was not right.
“I had to yell at them to turn him over because something wasn’t right.”- Ashley
Richard had slipped on the mud, landing headfirst into the water.
“When my nephew had turned him overall they could see was blood coming out of his mouth.”- Ashley
Richard had broken his neck in three places.
Fast forward to today and he is still recovering in the ice at Benefis hospital, where he is currently paralyzed on half his body.
Richard was never the kind of person to sit around the house, loving doing hands-on work, being outdoors, and above everything.
“He is a great dad he loves his kids,” said Ashley.
But even during this time, they found hope.
“I feel that it has drawn us a lot closer as husband and wife I mean I never knew we had so many people who supported us…I want to thank my nephew Patrick because had he not been there my husband wouldn’t have made it through this and my stepson Richard had he not been there we wouldn’t be here today well he wouldn’t be here today.” Said, Ashley
The next step for this family is to find a new home that will be handicap accessible for Richard as well as the long road to recovery.
A Go Fund Me can be found here.