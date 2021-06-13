GLACIER COUNTY, Mont. - After looking for Arden Pepion Saturday, volunteers continued the search for 26-year-old Leo Wagner, who went missing near Saint Mary Lake well over a month ago.

Leo’s Brother Billy tells Montana Right Now he’s been searching for him since day one, heading up to Big Nose Bay from Great Falls every weekend.

“With the first search I think it was ten days, and I was there day and night,” said Billy, as he thought back on the experience.

Once agencies scaled back their search, Billy often takes a boat out on water with a bit of help, looking shore-to-shore for any sign. “We dust out the shoreline all the way down to the end of the lake and then we ride it all the way back,” he said.

After speaking with someone in the area, he and other volunteers are looking below the lake’s surface, thanks a new underwater camera. “The old lady tells me, ‘He’s waving in back and forth in the water… and it makes me think that he might be out there at the bottom,” said Billy.

However, he says it’s been anything but easy, with occasionally bad weather keeping them on land due to danger waves and possible encounters with wild animals like bears and mountain lions.

Plus, the time and distance it takes to get on site also creates a challenge for searchers like Billy who drive there.

“I’ve just been spending my own money to get up here all the way from Great Falls,” he said. “We’ve been going through the gas money like crazy.”

With that said, he tells MRN it’s barriers like this that make him feel more grateful for the community support he’s seen. “Everybody coming together and coming out for [baby Arden] and Leo and Ashley [Loring Heavyrunner]. All of it, the whole program.”

It may take a while longer, but Billy says he’s not giving up, looking around until he finds his brother.