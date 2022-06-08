GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The American Red Cross says they are teaming up with the family of a boy who was hospitalized with a rare immune disease.
In 2017, Troy Ross, a then 2-year-old from Great Falls was diagnosed with a rare immune disease that required nearly three-quarters of his blood be replaced, according to the Red Cross.
Troy is now 7-years-old and doing much better.
His family is paying it forward and organizing blood drives across Montana, giving Montanans opportunities to give.
“I’m just honored and blessed that a little boy can inspire so much good for this world,” Troy’s dad Wes said. “The support we receive is so humbling and just truly a testimony of what good things can happen when good people focus on the positive and helping the next person in need.”
The American Red Cross says 10 #TroyStrong blood drives will be held across Montana:
- June 21 – Bozeman, noon-6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 300 North Willson Ave., sponsor code TROYSTRONG
- June 22 – Billings, 12:30-6 p.m., Rocky Mountain College Bair Family Student Center, 1511 Poly Drive, sponsor code TROYSTRONG
- June 22 – Havre, noon–5 p.m., St. Jude Parish Center, 440 7th Ave., sponsor code TROYSTRONG
- June 22 – Helena, noon-5 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 3150 N. Montana, sponsor code TROY
- June 22 – Kalispell, 11:30-6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 126 N. Meridian, sponsor code TROYSTRONG
- June 23 - Great Falls, noon-6 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 1300 28th St. S., sponsor code TROYSTRONG
- June 23 – Missoula, noon-6:30 p.m., Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St., Suite 6, sponsor code TROYSTRONG
- June 24 – Butte, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Butte Central Foundation, 550 E. Mercury St., sponsor code TROY
- June 29 – Dillon, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m., University of Montana-Western Swysgood Technology Center, 710 S. Atlantic St., sponsor code TROYSTRONG
- June 30 – Bozeman, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Montana State University SUB Building, 221 Strand Union, sponsor code TROYSTRONG
You can schedule an appointment to donate at one of the drives by visiting the Red Cross website here and entering the sponsor code, or by calling 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
