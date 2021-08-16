GREAT FALLS, Mont. - After a disastrous fire, one Great Falls family of six and their four pets have been thrown into the hunt for a new home… and the process has not been easy.
It’s just another sign of how difficult it is to find a home in Montana’s scarce housing market.
This past Friday… Friday the 13th… turned out to be catastrophic for Christine Redfern and her family.
Her home, where she and her husband raise their four children, had caught on fire.
“I was numb,” Christine said.
She added that she knew her kids were safely outside of the house.
But her concern was for two of her animals. Her Chihuahua and cat were stuck inside the burning home for nearly four hours.
Luckily, they made it out safely to join their other two large dogs.
Today, Christine says finding a new place to rent for her large family, just for the time being, has been impossible.
“You know, some of them say one animal, two animals, no cats, no dogs, but what I went through on Friday with my house in flames hoping for my Poncho and my Ziri to be alive. I will sleep in a car before I give them up to rent anywhere,” she said.
Running out options to rent, Christine says her family is now turning to getting a loan to either buy a home they can afford or even a fifth wheel camper.
“To me, I feel like it’s a discrimination type of thing. They don't know me, they don't know my animals. We all should have a place to live,” she said.
In the meantime, the family is staying at a hotel. But Christine knows that can’t be permanent.
“We do have each other and that’s all we can do,” she said.
A friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Redferns out.