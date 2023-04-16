GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A $15,000 grant targeted at helping homeless families and families facing eviction was received by Family Promise of Great Falls.
The “A Future Begins at Home” grant was announced by the national Family Promise program and its partner Clayton, a national home builder.
According to Family Promise, the grant reflects the importance of housing not only on a family’s well being, but on a child’s future.
Funds are available for Family Promise to use innovatively to work with families so that they remain stably housed.
The grant will require Family Promise to raise $5,000 as a match from local contributions, and the group expects to soon have a combined $20,000 more to help its effort.
“Because the cost of housing has astronomically risen, many of the families we help are just one emergency expense away from eviction even though the parents have jobs,” said executive director Greg Grosenick of Great Falls. “This grant will let us help several more families this year.” The $20,000 will be used to help families avoid eviction and entering shelter. The funds will be available to families who need assistance with rent or past due rent, utilities, landlord mediation, move-in costs, and transportation.
“We hope to raise the bulk of our $5,000 match during two upcoming online fund-raisers: Family Promise Giving Day on April 20 and Give Great Falls on May 1-5"said Operations and Outreach Specialist, Tiffany Wilkson.
You can learn more about volunteering or donating to help Family Promise meet the match by calling (406) 564-5267 or going to https:\\www.familypromisegf.org.
You can check out Family Promise's Day of Giving on April 20 here.
