What began as a solemn journey to spread the ashes of their dog, quickly changed for one family as they came across something they never expected.
Kris Lavinder and Olivia Hanks are both nurses and it was their life saving skills that were put to the test just days ago on a family backpacking trip.
The Lavidner family used to hike in the Bob Marshall wilderness and thought it would be the best spot to honor their family dog, misty, who passed away a few years ago.
”We’d gone backpacking there as kids, and my brother and I took our dog there we got back in high school. And the dog passed away a few years ago. We were waiting for the opportunity we could both go up there and spread her ashes.” Said Kris.
So, you can imagine their surprise when they ran into Ollie and immediately jumped into action.
”Probably a mile into this sunny section we just saw this black fur. I told everyone, hey stop, and kind of looked around slowly to kind of see what was going on and I just end up seeing that massive head out of that dog.”
The knowledge of the trail and their medical backgrounds lead Kris and his brother Zack to make a make-shift cot to carry the dog roughly 1 mile to the river to cool him off.
“He actually drank a lot. The video was just a clip. He drank a whole lot” Said Kris.
After he got water Kris says he slept throughout the afternoon.
“By the time we got down there and he started drink he was able to walk on his own at the point.”
Olivia says he was a kind and sweet dog. When they tried to feed him he was very gentle and good with both of their little girls.
The next day as they headed back towards the trail Ollie was reunited with his family.
”I hear a voice saying “hey that’s my dog.”
The man on the trail explained to Kris that Ollie got away when his horses got away.
Kris says it was a relief to reunite Ollie with his family.
But it was still hard for them as they mourned the loss of their own best friend.
“She probably cried the whole last mile left in the trail. And a little bit last night. And in the car. She was pretty tore up about it.” ”I teared up honestly, we all probably did.” Said the family.
Kris says the whole point of this trip, to honor their family dog Misty, was a success in more ways they could have hoped for.
”We found a patch of flowers. It was my mom’s favorite picture of the dog. It was a picture where she was in a bed of flowers at that spot. And just up the river a little way we found another little patch of flowers just like that. We put the picture there and just said some words and spread the ashes. And then around the edge of the river there were two unopened beers from Lewis and Clark Brewery and so Zach and I were like I guess that was well earned.” Said Kris
Kris and his family are using this experience as an opportunity to remind people to keep an eye on your pets when you’re out on the trails.