Family searching for dog that ran away due to Gibson Flats Fire

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * WINDS...West 40 to 50 mph, with gusts from 60 to 80 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * IMPACTS...The very strong winds will make any new fires very difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&