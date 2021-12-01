Family searching for dog that ran away due to Gibson Flats Fire

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A family is searching for their dog that ran away due to the Gibson Flats Fire burning near Great Falls.
Anyone who sees the dog, named Thor, is asked to call (406) 402-9141.
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 70 mph, are expected. * WHERE...Cascade and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could significantly reduce visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. &&
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, AND 117... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM MST this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern Glacier/Toole/Central/Eastern Pondera/Liberty, Hill and Blaine Counties, Lewis and Clark National Forest Rocky Mountain District-Rocky Mountain Front, Chouteau and Fergus Counties and Central and Eastern Lewis and Clark National Forest Areas. * WINDS...West 40 to 50 mph, with gusts from 60 to 80 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 30 percent. * IMPACTS...The very strong winds will make any new fires very difficult to contain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. &&
