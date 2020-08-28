Friday marked a beautiful return to football in Montana. The boys battled on the field and fans were able to fill up the stands once again.
For some, Fall football is a sign we’re slowly stating to get back into regular routines amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.
Some people wore their masks at the Belt vs. Absarokee game tonight. Others chose to maintain social distance while outdoors cheering on the players.
Fans say they’re just happy to be supporting the kids this football season.
"We're social distanced good. We're following the rules. It's senior night, we have to be here," said Jackie, who’s son plays for the Belt Huskies.
Athletic Director and Belt Football Head Coach Jeff Graham is glad his players will be supported by family and friends this season, explaining how Friday night felt just like normal.
“I know the boys as excited to have a crowd here tonight, hopefully everybody stays spread out, social distancing so we can keep having meetings like this for the next couple of months,” said Graham.
Jackie adds "People just want to get back to normal so it's time we get started and if we have to follow the rules we'll do it."
Fans expressed their desire to do anything it takes to support their football players on an off the field through the Coronavirus pandemic.