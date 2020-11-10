Today the Supreme Court could rule on the future of the Affordable Care Act.
Here at home in Montana, local farmers and are worried about the future of their healthcare plans, especially if they have pre-existing conditions. Most farmers are self-insured and rely heavily on affordable care to cover basic needs.
Lawmakers will hear arguments on whether the affordable care act is constitutional.
The court is expected to make a decision before June of 2021, but the clock is ticking on this hot button issue. Some are calling for the repeal but Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer is opening up about his own recent Chronic Myeloid Leukemia diagnosis. He must take daily medication to stay live; which cost $30-$40,000 per year. Now Walt's worried about a possible repeal, and explains how it could mean life or death for himself and many farmers.
"I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't have that kind of money. I will have to borrow against my ranch just to be able to buy those drugs just to live the rest of my life out,” said Schweitzer.
A Montana Farmers Union Board Member is in the same boat, opening up about his own recent diagnosis of a rare blood cancer. Erik Somerfeld must travel regularly for treatment and explains how a possible repeal could end his life.
"I'm scared it's going to go away and that's really bad. I'm either I'm going to go broke having to pay for it or the other option is...I'm not around anymore,” explains Somerfeld.
They’re also worried about getting new health insurance if the A.C.A. ends because of their pre-existing conditions.
For now there are many options the high court will consider including; leaving things in place, making amendments, or abolishing the law completely.
Right now the Affordable Care Act still remains in full effect, providing cheaper healthcare coverage to roughly 23 million people across America.