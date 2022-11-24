GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The National Farmers Union (NFU) has released this years farmer's share of the food dollar for many items you'll see this Thanksgiving.
According to NFU, even though prices in the grocery store have gone up, almost none of that increase is being passed along to our farmers and ranchers.
“This has been a trend that's been going on for 50 years," said Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union.
- Turkey: Retail Price - $1.99/pound, Farmer’s Share - $0.06/pound
- Sweet Corn, 16oz frozen: Retail Price - $2.59, Farmer’s Share - $0.44
- Stuffing, 12oz box: Retail Price - $3.59, Farmer’s Share - $0.13
- Boneless Ham, 2lb: Retail Price - $12.98, Farmer’s Share - $1.00
- Mashed Potatoes, 5lb bag: Retail Price - $5.99, Farmer’s Share - $1.30
- Apple Pie Filling, 21oz can: Retail Price - $4.99, Farmer’s Share - $1.03
“How we got here was because of a cheap food policy that had concentrated the processing and handling of our food into the hands of just a few became a very fragile supply system. And what we need to do is get back to a more resilient food system where we're processed, where we're raising our food locally, processing it locally, packaging it locally to be eaten by consumers in our own communities," said Schweitzer.
MFU says to help raise awareness and combat farmers and ranchers only getting so much money for what they provide to us - you can talk to your senators and shop local when you can.
