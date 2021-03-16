GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Farmers Union Enterprises (FUE) is delivering nutritious boxed meals to National Guard troops stationed at the nation’s capital. According to a media release, the meals are coming from the Founding Farmers restaurants based in the Washington, D.C. area, which are owned and operated by Farmers Union.
“Farmers are passionate about feeding people - it’s what we do best,” Walter Schweitzer, President of Montana Farmers Union, said. “We are very grateful to the National Guard for protecting our capital and our democracy, and I was alarmed when I heard our guard was struggling to get healthy food to eat. To show our appreciation we are proud to join our Farmers Union partners to provide the troops a nutritious meal from our farmer-owned restaurants.”
Dan Simons, manager of Founding Farmers and Farmers Restaurant Group, said lunch and dinner meals will be delivered next week to the National Guard for distribution through their food service network.
“Heart. Generosity. Farming. Security. Service. The ingredients in this recipe are amazing on their own and even more remarkable together,” he said. “My team and I are honored to be able to provide delish meals to those who serve and protect each and every day, and have sincere gratitude to our farmer-owners for their generosity with funding this mission.”
In the release, they said security for our nation is not just about soldiers and weapons, it is also about having food security.
Schweitzer added, “People should not have seen empty meat counters, rationed milk and produce when farmers were forced to euthanize livestock, dump milk and plow in vegetables. It is past time to focus on developing a more resilient food system. We need to redevelop a robust regionalized food system.”
They believe America needs to get back to growing food locally and preparing food to be eaten locally, which would lead to more food resiliency.
FUE is in partnership with Farmers Union organizations in Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. They own several businesses in the Upper Midwest.
Anyone wishing to donate to this effort can do so online through the Montana Farmers Union Foundation at www.foodsecurityforus.com.
You can learn more about Founding Farmers restaurants on their website: www.wearefoundingfarmers.com.