farmers worry for future crops and cattle with drought

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - There is no denying this is one of the driest summers Montana has faced in a long time.

The agriculture community is taking a pretty big hit from this drought.

This drought is going to be affecting Montana longer than the summer. As we move forward, that's going to impact towns like Great falls because many of the businesses depend on farmers and ranchers to provide products and buy

“They are going to be forced to reduce their size of cow herds and pay some pretty high prices for hay. It's disconcerting. I have a lot of neighbors that will maybe be forced to sell all of their cows," Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union said.

The drought may not last forever but the lasting effects on ranchers and the larger communities will be noticeable in the years to come.

