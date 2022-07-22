FERGUS CO., Mont. - A fast-moving grass fire southwest of Bohemian Corner was stopped after burning around 345 acres.
On Thursday, the Roy, Hilger and Grass Range fire departments were paged out to the fire.
Fergus County DES reports the fire was caused by equipment and was in final mop up Friday morning.
“July has been busy for volunteer rural fire districts who have responded to 15 calls over the last 21 days,” Fergus County DES said.
