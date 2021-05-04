CONRAD, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that killed two people and left four injured on Interstate 15 near Conrad, Montana Monday.

According to MHP's fatality report, at 1:15 p.m. a tractor-trailer was going southbound on I-15 near mile-marker 344, and smoke from a nearby controlled burn was obstructing the road. The driver of the tractor slowed down to 25-miles-per-hour when they approached the cloud of smoke.

MHP said a semi-truck rear ended the tractor, then a car rear ended the semi and a second car rear ended the first car.

MHP said a 20-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl of Columbia Falls, Montana in the first passenger car were pronounced dead on arrival--it is uncertain if they were wearing seatbelts.

MHP said it is unknown which person in the first car was driving.

The 57-year-old driver of the semi from Calgary, Alberta, the 30-year-old driver and 60-year-old passenger, both from Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the second car were hospitalized. A 30-year-old passenger from Colorado Springs in the second car was injured.

MHP said all four people who were injured were wearing their seatbelts.

Road conditions were reportedly bare, and drugs, alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the fatal crash.