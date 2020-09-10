Fate of the 2020 Ice Breaker Run

GREAT FALLS- The 2020 Ice Breaker has officially been canceled in great falls and won't be back until 2021.
In years past the Civic Center has been the starting line for the annual Ice Breaker run but this year it’s not happening and it has been postponed until 2021.
It’s a decision that did not come lightly for Great Falls Park and Recreation, but after postponing the race into October, they felt they couldn’t postpone it anymore and they had to begin looking into next year.
The race attracts thousands of participants and with no way to socially distance the health of all Montanans who would want to participate had to be considered which lead to the final decision of holding off until next year.
“The staff didn’t feel comfortable if someone were to get sick but in theory, the next Ice breaker is only a couple of months away right around the corner on April 25th,” said Steve Herrig, Great Falls Parks, and Rec Director.
Not having the event does have a financial impact on the area since some of the merchandise and supplies for this year have already been purchased.
But they are hoping to find new and creative ways to use it all next year.