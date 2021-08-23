GREAT FALLS, Mont. — A father is facing charges after allegedly shooting his daughter in the leg.
Court documents state that on Aug. 14 at 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home on Avenue E Northwest.
Upon arrival, officers saw the victim and told her to get out of the house where she was then placed in an ambulance. They then found the father in the garage and ordered him out. He complied and was taken into custody.
Following an interview, the victim told authorities that she saw her father holding a gun inside the house and ran away from him in a zig-zag pattern down the hall while he allegedly fired shots at her. She said she was able to hide in the bathroom while he continued firing shots through the door.
The victim's mother told authorities she and a toddler were in a nearby bedroom and were in fear of being shot also.
Court documents state the victim was either hit in the leg by a bullet or by shrapnel from the rounds penetrating the wall and door of the bathroom.
Officers observed that the father emptied an entire magazine and there were shell casings scattered throughout the house.
The mother told authorities that the father was on a three-day bender and had been drinking for several days. She said she also had called 911 in the past regarding prior acts of domestic violence against her.
Alex Christopher Smith is facing a Felony count of Attempted Deliberate Homicide, a Felony count of Assault with a Weapon, and two Felony counts of Criminal Endangerment.
Smith is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 1 at 11 a.m.