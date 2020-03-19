GREAT FALLS- A father his son were sentenced to prison Thursday after admitting to trafficking meth and to illegally possessing firearms.
According to a release from the Department of Justice, in court records filed in the case, the prosecution said law enforcement received information that Gary, 68, and Justin, 44, Sheehan had been distributing meth in Great Falls since at least 2016.
Gary Sheehan’s vehicle was stopped by law enforcement on Interstate 15 south of Butte in November of 2018.
Gary was the driver and Justin was in the rear passenger seat.
After the vehicle was searched, agents found a backpack in the trunk with two bundles of meth, each weighing about a pound, $9,050 in cash and a loaded handgun.
A second backpack was found in the back seat of the car containing a loaded handgun and a plastic bag with white residue.
Due to a prior felony conviction in Utah, Gary Sheehan was prohibited from possessing firearms according to the release.
Individuals were interviewed by agents who acknowledged getting meth from Justin Sheehan and that he typically carried firearms for his protection during the drug trade.
Gary Girard Sheehan was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison and five years of supervised release.
Justin Leonard Sheehan was sentenced to eight years and ten months in prison and five years of supervised release.