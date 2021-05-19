GREAT FALLS, Mont. - From digital meetings to online schoolwork, the need for internet access has only increased since COVID-19 first hit. While paying off your monthly bill can get pricy, a new federal program gives low-income families a helping hand during the ongoing pandemic.

Thanks to the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) Emergency Broadband Benefit program, you can get discounts for your monthly bill from participating companies like AT&T Mobility.

This comes after a rising trend of people depending more on digital technology nationwide as a result of social distancing guidelines.

“Especially in Indian Country, there’s a greater need for us due to the distance learning that’s taken place,” said Gerald Gray, a chairperson with the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe.

With $50 discounts for qualifying families and $75 off for households on certain tribal lands, Gray says this program helps you get your basic needs.

“With low income families, it’s kind of hard to decide whether to pay food or to pay an internet bill,” said the tribal chairperson.

Plus, he tells Montana Right Now it also tightens the digital divide in reservations and more rural communities, where households often face limited options and slower internet speeds.

“They’re so remote and spread out, you know Montana’s a big state,” said Gray. “To run fiber optics to just a few homes is quite expensive.”

You qualify if you’re a part of certain assistance programs like Medicaid, or if you lost considerable income as a result of losing your job in the last year.

“You’re not going to be able to go out and hit the ground so to speak and go door to door looking for a job. A lot of jobs are advertised online now,” said Gray.

According to the FCC, other eligibility requirements include:

Having income that’s at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Receiving benefits under free and reduced-price school lunch or breakfast programs, like the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the past couple of school years.

Receiving a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year.

Having a total income at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers for 2020.

Meeting eligibility for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

You can find a list of participating companies near you on Universal Service Administrative Company’s official website.

The program will go on until funds for it run out, or after half a year has passed following the end of this public health emergency.