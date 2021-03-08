FCCS teams up with Doorstep Donations to help families in need

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - One private school is jumping on board to help provide hundreds of families with the resources they need during this pandemic.
Foothills Community Christian is preparing to join in with Doorstep Donations, which is a non-profit organization that helps provide for those in need.
The organization was launched by the Gleeman brothers, and other high school students out of New York, after schools began closing down and many people began losing food access.
So far the organization has received more than two million tons of food.
"I'm super excited. I’ve always had a really big interest in serving my own community as well as others. So, the idea of being able to go out and have a hand and helping people who need it and getting other people involved in the community as well is amazing to me," Makayla DeLange, student council secretary for FCCS, said.
Those who sign up will receive a Doorstep Donations bag and will be given two weeks to provide any non-perishable items.
All bags will be picked up and returned after food items have been delivered.
FCCS is looking to begin its donation process by the end of April.