'Feasting in the Falls' driving people to more local restaurants

GREATS FALLS, Mont. – March 1-7 marks ‘Feasting in the Falls’ week. The Great Falls Take Down and Take Out and online newsletter The Electric have teamed up for a community-wide restaurant week to drive people back into small businesses.
Each day focuses on different food and drinks and Thursday’s theme is 'Wakey Wakey,’ featuring breakfast and coffee shops around town.
Miss Kitty’s Coffee Café has says they've been busier than ever this past year. Owner Lynn Baker said their drive-thru window and signature 'catmosphere’ helped keep customers through tight restrictions.
The coffee shop doesn’t have any real cats roaming around, but plenty of pictures and furry décor.
'Miss kitty' started as a Halloween costume, but a customer kept addressing Baker this way long past the holiday, and the nickname inspired her to open the cat-themed coffee shop in 2014.
Restrictions briefly shut down the lobby last summer, but Baker is thankful for loyal customers support during such uncertain economic times, increasing sales by 40-50%
"Almost exactly year ago on March 16th we closed the lobby and went just drive-thru. A lot of places had a horrible time or went out of business, we actually went through the roof,” Baker said.
She added, customers kept her business alive.
"People were worried about us. We had been here long enough where we're pretty established and people knew us and they were afraid we would not make it and they went bizerk. It was amazing."
Over a dozen breakfast establishments are offering specials and deals across the electric city Thursday.
Throughout the week people can take part in online social media challenges to win prizes. All you have to do is share pictures of what you eat or drink and tag where you're visiting.
Thursday Miss Kitty’s will feature a warm ‘Mother Fluffer’ signature coffee drink with chocolate and marshmallow, along with a few other flavors.
The Electric shared the following details about ‘Feasting in the Falls’ on Thursday:
“March 4: Wakey Wakey
Coffee / Breakfast
Crooked Tree Coffee: Free 12 oz coffee with the purchase of a bakery item on March 4
Miss Kitty’s Coffee Cafe: featured drink is the Mother Fluffer: cappuccino, S’mores style with toasted marshmallow, semi-sweet chocolate, and a crunchy caramelized top. Pair with a breakfast burrito for breakfast or an egg salad sandwich for lunch.
True Brew: 10 percent off on the Irish Gold and the Freckled Lep-Rock-On.
Tracy’s Family Diner: Hand breaded chicken fried steak and eggs for $10.
Double Barrell: On the app – Early Bird Breakfast special 25 percent off all app orders with promo EARLYBIRD.
Amy’s Morning Perk: Breakfast burritos and sausage biscuits and gravy along with zombie coffee.
Schulte’s: Free FroYo Cupcake with a purchase of any drink over $2.50 in the Coffee House on March 4. (A FroYo Cupcake is a cupcake base with froyo on top and inside)
Electric City Coffee: Latte special
Not Your Mama’s Nutrition: We have delicious protein coffee. Iced, blended or hot.15g protein and Keto friendly. Mention this when you are in the club for a special surprise.
Bright Eyes Cafe: 10 percent off all orders
Pizazz: 10 percent off all breakfast items in the cooler or freezer.
Hempl’s: Most locals know Hempl’s Bakery for the fresh donuts and famous Champagne Cake. But, don’t overlook the handmade Danish. You can pick from the sweet Butterhorn, or the Cream Cheese Danish. Maybe you’d prefer a Fruit Danish. The most popular Danish is the Bear Claw. The traditional German Chocolate is No. 1, but the Strawberry Cream Cheese Bear Claw is drool-worthy! And, the biggest Danish is the Fruit Pizza. Each of these treats are scratch-made from a family recipe. We fill our cases daily and you can order in advance to ensure you get your favorites. These buttery, flakey, layered Danish take two days to prepare for baking.”
You can find an outline with specials that include the rest of the week here.