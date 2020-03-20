GREAT FALLS - As panic purchases leave store shelves empty during this coronavirus pandemic, truckers in Montana can now work longer to transport goods and help meet commercial demands.
In a Wednesday declaration, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration eased working hour regulations for commercial drivers, allowing them to drive longer if they carry certain items, like medical supplies, store groceries and fuel.
Barry “Spook” Stang is the executive director of Motor Carriers of Montana, which represents hundreds of trucking companies. He said the announcement helps truckers to rest up and avid driver fatigue, since they often travel for long stretches of time.
“If somewhere in the middle of their day [truckers are] tired and need to take a two or three hour nap, then instead of pushing themselves down the road they take that break,” said Stang. “I think the average truck driver probably works 10-to-14 hours a day.”
Stang explained that companies legally can’t force their drivers to travel if they feel sick. Additionally, truckers must rest for at least 10 hours after delivering goods and eight hours after moving passengers under the declaration.