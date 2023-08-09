WEST GLACIER, Mont. - A new proposal is looking into increasing fees at front country campgrounds and Apgar Group Sites in Glacier.
According to the park, the last major fee rate change was in 2007.
“Fee rate increases are necessary to be in closer alignment with nearby campgrounds outside the park that provide similar services,” a news release from the park said.
Rates would increase between $3 and $10 depending on the type of site. Some group sites could potentially increase up to $30 while others could decrease up to $20.
Recreation fees pay for things like trail and campground repairs and improvements, increasing accessibility, and facility restoration.
The public is being asked for their input on the fees.
Comments can be submitted on the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website here.
Comments may also be submitted via mail to:
Glacier National Park
Office of the Superintendent
PO BOX 1
West Glacier, MT 59936
