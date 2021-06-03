GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Feedback is being sought regarding crime and safety in the Great Falls Community.

According to the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, the city put together a Crime Task Force and has asked them to represent the business community.

“We would like your feedback to our brief survey in regards to crime and safety in our community and how it may or may not affect you as a business owner, manager, or employee,” the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce release reads.

People are asked to fill out the survey based on their own experiences and thoughts. You are asked to not fill it out based on what you have heard from others or feel may or may not be going on.

You can take the survey here.