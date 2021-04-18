GREAT FALLS - Wildfires bring devastating impacts to the Treasure State every year, but they can also lead to other disasters long after they’re contained. Now, a roughly $2 million grant opportunity aims on keeping those effects to a minimum.
Montana DES tells Montana Right Now FEMA launched their Post Fire grant after seeing 130,000 acres burn in 2020.
“We did go through a pretty significant fire season,” said Sara Hartley, MT DES’s Hazard Mitigation Officer. “People, they lost their homes... I do believe there was some agricultural loss as well.”
The damage left behind can create other dangerous situations, from flowing mud to landslides and even flooding. While natural ground can soak up water normally, rainfall on burned land can bounce off as if it’s on glass, running down and creating flood risks in nearby towns.
“The ground cannot absorb that moisture so it just runs off. So you’re seeing increased water flows in areas that generally don’t see it,” said Hartley.
With those possibilities in mind, the mitigation officer said they want to help communities build solutions through the grant program.
While it prioritizes affected areas and fire mitigation efforts, groups can also apply if they want to hold other disasters at bay.
“You don’t necessarily have to apply for fire mitigation projects. You can apply for drought mitigation projects, you can apply for flood mitigation [and] earthquake retrofit. It’s open to all types of mitigation projects,” said Hartley.
Approved projects can take between six-to-nine months as MT DES and other agencies look over their possible effects to buildings, animals or the environment.
“It just depends on how long it takes [for] all those other agencies to coordinate to make sure that there is no negative impacts from a historical standpoint or an environmental standpoint,” explained Hartley.
Eligible applicants with a FEMA-approved mitigation plan include:
State agencies
Counties
Tribes
Cities/Towns
Private non-profits that meet certain requirements
Hartley says you have until June 15 to send in your application. You can find more information on Montana State’s official Ready and Safe website.