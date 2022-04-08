GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Law enforcement found over 150 fentanyl pills and over two grams of pure fentanyl powder during a search of a man’s truck in Great Falls Wednesday.
Court documents say that during a search of a probationer’s phone, Joseph Victor Pierre Drummen, who was also on probation at the time, was implicated when he discussed prices and availability of fentanyl pills.
The Russel County Drug Taskforce had also reportedly received numerous tips about Drummen, and a confidential source said Drummen traveled to St. Regis on several occasions, and that he and his girlfriend travel to Spokane, Washington to pick up fentanyl pills.
During a search of Drummen’s truck on April 6, an officer found a couple of half-used fentanyl pills on aluminum foil undeath a seat.
When a detective arrived, court documents say they located 156 fentanyl pills, 0.2 grams of meth, 2.2 grams of pure fentanyl powder, Clonazepam and Alprazolam.
Documents note that the number of fentanyl pills found was in distribution amounts and that 2.2 grams of pure fentanyl powder equals 1,000 adult lethal doses.
Other controlled substances appearing to be in user amounts were found as well.
A search of Drummen’s house found several pieces of paraphernalia and a few odd pills as well.
Joseph Victor Pierre Drummen has been charged with two counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute, four counts of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and one count of property to criminal forfeiture.
The state has requested a bond of $50,000.
