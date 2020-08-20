Fergus County copes with COVID-19

LEWISTOWN- Fergus County currently sits at only 17 positive COVID-19 cases with at least 12 of those showing up within the last week.
Because these cases remain low, businesses have been able to reopen a lot quicker and many community events have continued.
While some people may believe these events have caused cases to increase, Susan Woods, health officer & director for Central Montana Health District, says they have not traced any of the cases back to these events and she believes it’s all because of the preparation that was taking place.
“There’s been a lot of planning that is gone into those events, and they’ve worked closely with our sanitarian Megan Spry. For whatever reason, we’ve just been very fortunate that we haven't seen a rise in cases related to those”, says Woods.
There is one struggle that health officials are facing, and that’s low staff numbers. But, thanks to the community health officials are now able to receive help anytime if needed.
“We’ve been fortunate that we’ve had some people that volunteered to take the contact tracing course. So, we have some backup if we need it. So far we’ve been able to keep up, but if that changes we do have some resources we can call on.”
The health district is planning to hold a board meeting to discuss if further assistance will be needed.