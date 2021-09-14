POST FALLS, Idaho - A Lewistown teenager has been named Miss Montana Teen USA.
The pageant was held on Sunday, Sept. 12 in Post Falls, Idaho, and Fergus High School sophomore, Julia Kunau, won Miss Montana Teen USA.
Julia was judged in three areas: interview, fitness and evening.
According to a release from NW Productions, LLC. about the pageant, Julia is a 4.0 GPA sophomore, and as Class President, she is involved in her community and was awarded the DAR Award for her citizenship and service.
“Julia succeeds in Speech and Debate, BPA, Key Club, cross country, and is a dancer. As an aspiring cardiologist, Julia is passionate about her platform, ‘CPR Campaign: Care Protect Resuscitate.’ Her goal is to create workshops to teach students healthy habits, first aid, and CPR,” the release reads.