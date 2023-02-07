GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Whether you come from a tiny town or a major city, we're all raised with a culture that helps shape who we are.
In tribal cultures, the purpose behind every ritual and practice is considered sacred.
One of their most recognizable and meaningful practices is growing out their hair and leaving it long, regardless of gender.
Many tribes believe that a person's long hair is a representation of a strong cultural identity and it is a constant reminder of their connection to the creator.
"The longer your hair is, you know, the lower it is to the ground, the more connected you are to the earth. The longer my hair is, the more spiritually strengthened I am," said Airman 1st Class, Connor Crawn
And it's not just about how long their hair is.
"Certain hairstyles, for example, accentuate that strength. If I were to braid my hair, I have those three strands connecting me, making me even stronger as an individual," said A1C Crawn.
Connor Crawn and his dad grew up in New York, close to the Canadian border and are a part of the Kanien'kehà:ka, otherwise known as the mohawk nation and for them their hair means everything.
"My father and I grew a hair together and we would braid our hair every day," said A1C Crawn.
"The hair means, everything. I know it's not everything, but to some people like to me and Connor, it means everything. It's definitely a sign of strength. It's just something that unless you're native, unless you have the hair, it's just something different," said Michael Crawn, Connor's father.
This week I'll take you through Connor's journey and how his mission to serve his country all while honoring his culture came to fruition.
On February 12, you can learn more about how this Malmstrom Airman never gave up in his pursuit to represent his country all while maintaining something that is so valued by him… his family… and his culture.
