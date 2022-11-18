GREAT FALLS, Mont. - As temperatures continue to drop, those attending the Brawl of the Wild will be cold for the big game; and Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is looking to help those who will be cold beyond the big game on Saturday.
You've heard of "Fill the Boot", well this winter GFFR is doing "Fill the Stutz" with blankets as they are hosting their first ever share the warmth blanket drive.
"Winter has already set in here, gives us an opportunity to give back to the community. We have an opportunity to get into homes and see people that need them and we'll have them with us," said Tyrell Foran, a firefighter with GFFR.
It all started after a few firefighter's spouses saw a need in the community.
"Helping people stay warm this winter, we want to share the warmth," said Adell Bleskin, a spouse of a firefighter.
Blanket bins will be set up at all four GFFR Stations, Dahl House Aesthetics, Dahlquist Realtors, Roots Boutique Salon, Dascoulias Realty Group, Gilbert Chiropractic, and Rotech Healthcare.
Firefighters will be distributing blankets to families as they're needed, but that's not the only place the blankets will be going.
"We'll also be bringing the blankets to some of the elementary schools and different organizations in Great Falls," said Kristen Loney, a spouse of a firefighter.
They are collecting blankets through December 31, 2022; however there will be two big events at GFFR Fire Station 1 (105 9th St S, Great Falls, MT 59401) where you can meet firefighters, get some hot cocoa, and donate blankets.
The events are November 19 and December 10 from 10:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. and on November 19, you can even participate in some friendly competition.
"Cats vs. Griz, see who can donate more... I will be putting my blanket in the bobcat bin," said Foran.
"I'm the bobcat... My nephews both played for the bobcats, so I am a bobcat fan," said Loney and Bleskin.
All three tell NonStop Local that firefighters have already started handing out blankets to families in need as some donations have already come in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.