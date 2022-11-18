Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow expected with winds gusting as high as 35 to 45 mph this afternoon. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing and drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility and create hazardous driving conditions through early this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&