Great Falls, Mont.- Bob Kelly is seeking his fourth two-year term after taking down Fred Burow in the race for mayor.
After the unofficial total, Kelly finished with 8,459 votes and Burow finished with 5,085 votes.
This is the first time in years that Kelly has faced competition in the race for mayor.
Susan J. Wolff and Joe McKenney are listed as the two new city commissioners. Wolff and Mckenney will take place of former Commissioner Owen Robinson & Mary Moe.
All newly elected officials will take office in January 2022.
The town of Cascade also voted in favor of having urban chickens. 105 people voted ‘Yes’ and 83 people voted ‘No’.
Belt Alderman Ward One: April L Wells
Belt Alderman Ward Two: Sally M Miller