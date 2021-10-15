GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A woman who managed the finances of a Great Falls construction company has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.
Lynn Bapp Tempel, the finance manager of William Tempel Construction, pleaded guilty to wire fraud the Department of Justice (DOJ) reports.
In court documents, the government alleged that William Tempel Construction entered into a contract to build a residence for a client.
Subcontractors submitted invoices directly to William Tempel Construction beginning in May of 2013.
Tempel reportedly provided the client invoices in which she had fraudulently inflated the amount of payment required.
William Tempel Construction received approximately $4.41 million from the client for the construction of the residence, and Tempel reportedly falsified invoices to steal more than $500,000 from the client.
An investigation determined that Tempel falsified, altered and inflated about 153 subcontractor invoices.
Tempel faces a maximum 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.
The DOJ says a plea agreement filed in the case calls for Tempel to be responsible for complete restitution, which is estimated at $519,524.