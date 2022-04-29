GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Shelters across the country are dealing with overcrowding and other issues that are prompting a national call for Adoption.
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is one of over 275 shelters in the U.S. and Canada that are participating in the 'Empty the Shelters' event to help place pets in a loving homes.
'Empty the Shelters' reduces the adoption fees to only $25 through the Bissell Pet Foundation to encourage families to adopt a pet into their home.
"We really really want to get these guys to their forever homes. A shelter is not a good place to live. By doing these events and being able to reduce these costs we can get them into their forever homes and thriving the way an animal should," said Laramie Smovir, volunteer coordinator at the shelter.
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter is going one step further and lowering that $25 down to only $4.
"Adopting a shelter pet, they come with a personality, you know they've experienced some life. They're like the old guy sitting at the end of the bar that can tell you lots of good stories. They've lived a little and so they're more appreciated of the home that you provide, the food that they have every day, the bed that they get to sleep in when they get to find their forever home," said Smovir.
This will be the 3rd year the shelter is participating in the event.
Smovir tells me they are at critical capacity and this event has helped them decrease overpopulation.
The City of Great Falls Animal Shelter will participate May 2 through May 7 at 1010 25th Ave NE, Great Falls, MT.
More than 83,000 pets have found adoptive homes through this adoption event.
The shelter will also be holding a Barking Lot Event on Saturday, April 30th.
This event is open to the public and free and will feature dog play groups, a new to you sale, and food trucks.
Purple Gold and Taqueria Ibarra will be selling food and donating part of their proceeds back to the animal shelter.
Anyone who stops by to complete an adoption application during the Barking Lot Event will receive a voucher for a free adoption during the Empty the Shelters Event.
The Barking Lot Event will be taking place from 11:00-2:00 P.M., for more information you can call the shelter at 406-454-2276
