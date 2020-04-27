Fire breaks out at a scrapyard in Black Eagle

GREAT FALLS- BREAKING: The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department responds to a fire outbreak on Rainbow Dam Road between 29th and 30th St. NE, after receiving a call from a passerby around 6:20 PM.
According to Chief Doug Coster, a man by the name of Filipowicz "seemed to be cutting up metal" where sparks then caught some nearby scrap wood which caused the fire to break out to about 20 feet tall and 20 feet wide.
Responders arrived within 20 minutes and were able to put out the fire in less than 30 minutes.
According to Chief Coster, nobody was harmed and there is no serious damage.