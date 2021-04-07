FAIRFIELD, Mont. - Crews were called out to a controlled burn that got out of control Wednesday.
Fairfield Fire Chief Ben Rhodes tells Montana Right Now the call came in after 3:00 pm for a fire at 550 7th Lane Northeast
High wind gusts at the time caused the controlled burn to become out of control.
The fire was burning towards structures, however, crews were able to put it out in time and no structures were damaged.
The fire was put out around 5:00 pm.
Choteau Fire Department and Sun River Fire Department are on scene as well.