BLACK EAGLE, Mont. - Controlled fuel mitigation burns will be conducted in the coulee behind the Moose Lodge in April.
The Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department shared a notice of the burns, saying they will take place on three different dates, depending on the weather.
Bruns will be conducted on:
- Tuesday April 4 from roughly 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm
- Tuesday April 11 from roughly 5:30 pm to 9:00 pm
- Sunday April 16 from 10:00 to 5:00 pm
People in the area can expect to see several fire apparatus as well as smoke or flames around the Moose Lodge during scheduled burns.
If you are unsure of smoke or flames on the days or times listed above, you can call the non-emergency dispatch number at 406-454-6848.
The volunteer fire department is asking people to give crews space to work.
Anyone with questions can reach out to the Black Eagle Fire Department at 406-452-7883 or firefighter Graydon Irish at 406-590-9746.
