Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Any wet roadways will gradually freeze over tonight, creating icy conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Carry a winter safety kit in your vehicle. &&