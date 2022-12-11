GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls Fire Rescue was called out to a fire at 4423 5th Ave. S Sunday afternoon.
Engine 3 arrived on scene at 1:22 pm and found an attached garage on fire.
Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the rest of the house as well as other homes, and had the fire under control by 2:02 pm.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire.
While the garage was significantly damaged, the occupant of the home and her dog are able to reside in the home.
The cause of the fire is undetermined after an investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.