GLASGOW, Mont. - The Longrun Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) in Glasgow was recently given a fire engine, donated by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) North Central Montana District.
The BLM says the Longrun VFD has initial attack coverage on BLM land in Valley County through a Reciprocal Fire Protection Agreement.
According to the BLM, the Rural Fire Readiness Program application process allows for the direct transfer of excess equipment and engines to VFDs.
“Fire warden Bob Hanson of Valley County Fire applied on behalf of the Longrun VFD, they were selected and received an engine after this fire season and BLM receiving its replacement,” the BLM wrote. “The engine was delivered last week and came with a complement of tools as well.”