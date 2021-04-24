Fire fighters respond to multi-alarm fully involved garage fire

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT SUNDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected Above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Cascade, Judith Basin and Meagher Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions developing overnight through Sunday morning. Those working or recreating outdoors should be prepared for wet snow accumulation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&