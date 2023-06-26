GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Fire Rescue (GFFR) is responding to a structure fire in the 1400 block of 14th Street South Monday morning.
GFFR asked in a Facebook post for people to avoid the area.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.